NewsVideos

BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister, said Devendra Fadnavis in a major twist to the Maharashtra political crisis on Thursday. The announcement came minutes after the duo met the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister, said Devendra Fadnavis in a major twist to the Maharashtra political crisis on Thursday. The announcement came minutes after the duo met the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

All Videos

Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM
21:30
Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Nadda have to appeal to Devendra Fadnavis?
33:43
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Nadda have to appeal to Devendra Fadnavis?
Maharashtra Politics: BJP President JP Nadda urges Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM
1:41
Maharashtra Politics: BJP President JP Nadda urges Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM
Viruses can survive in water by clinging to micro-plastics
Viruses can survive in water by clinging to micro-plastics

Trending Videos

Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
21:30
Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM
33:43
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Nadda have to appeal to Devendra Fadnavis?
1:41
Maharashtra Politics: BJP President JP Nadda urges Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM
Viruses can survive in water by clinging to micro-plastics