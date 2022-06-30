BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister, said Devendra Fadnavis in a major twist to the Maharashtra political crisis on Thursday. The announcement came minutes after the duo met the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:49 PM IST

