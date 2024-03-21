Advertisement
BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary Claims Victory On All 40 Seats Under PM Modi's Leadership

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary has made a significant assertion, stating that joining the party from anywhere makes no difference. He confidently asserts that under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will secure victory on all 40 seats in Bihar. This bold claim has stirred discussions and anticipation ahead of the upcoming elections.

