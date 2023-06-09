NewsVideos
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
With an eye on the upcoming Lok Saha elections in 2024, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states on June 11 in New Delhi, said a party source. According to the party sources, the agenda of the meeting is likely to focus on the upcoming assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Union Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and BL Santosh along with state organisation secretaries will be present in the meeting.

