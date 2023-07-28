trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641468
“BJP has no issue left…” Sachin Pilot on ‘Red Diary’ controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
On the issue of 'Red Diary', Congress leader Sachin Pilot on July 27, said that BJP has no issues left and failed at the centre level and state level as well. He further said that Congress will form government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.
Gujarat Flood: Heavy rains in Gujarat's Navsari, the city turned into a lake
play icon1:44
Gujarat Flood: Heavy rains in Gujarat's Navsari, the city turned into a lake
Man arrested for making video of woman in Manipur
play icon13:12
Man arrested for making video of woman in Manipur
INDIA Meeting: Meeting of opposition alliance India, the meeting will be held from the proceedings of the House
play icon0:44
INDIA Meeting: Meeting of opposition alliance India, the meeting will be held from the proceedings of the House
CBI will investigate Manipur video
play icon4:54
CBI will investigate Manipur video
Know the glory of Padmini Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon1:48
Know the glory of Padmini Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
