BJP Leader Ashok Chavan Nominates for Rajya Sabha in Mumbai, Expresses Gratitude to Party Leadership

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
BJP leader Ashok Chavan files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai. He expresses gratitude to PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, and Bawankule for their instrumental role in providing him this opportunity.

