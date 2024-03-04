trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727294
BJP Leader Pawan Singh Meets JP Nadda, Keeps Future Plans Under Wraps

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
After a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi, BJP leader Pawan Singh stated, "The meeting is done. I have put forward my points. Whatever happens in the future, I will definitely share with you all

