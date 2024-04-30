Advertisement
BJP MP Brj Lal Launches Sharp Attack On Congress And I.N.D.I.A Alliance, Labels Them Anti-India And Anti-Dalit

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
The Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. relationship were strongly criticized the BJP member of parliament Brj Lal, who claimed that they constituted anti-India, anti-Dalit, and anti-reservation. Lal declared, "Indian interests, Dalit interests, and reservation are opposed by Congress and the I.N.D.I.A alliance." While the Congress wants to ensure religious reservations, the BJP will not settle for this injustice." Lal's opinions draw attention to the continuing political conflicts in India involving issues of social justice, representation, and identity.

