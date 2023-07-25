trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640424
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Calls Sanjay Singh "Sadak Ka Lafanga…” After His Suspension From Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on July 25 took a swipe at Opposition leaders for disrupting the Parliament session, and said that they don’t want to have discussion in the Parliament, on top of that he also fumed at Sanjay Singh for his behaviour inside the Parliament and called him 'sadak ka lafanga'.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
play icon1:17
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
play icon2:10
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
play icon3:0
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend
play icon4:10
Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
play icon1:17
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
play icon2:10
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
play icon3:0
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend
play icon4:10
Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend