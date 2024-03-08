NewsVideos
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Warns To CM Arvind Kejriwal With 'Sharab Bechta Kejriwal' Slogan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Manoj Tiwari raises concerns in Delhi with the slogan, "Sharab bechta Kejriwal, Dilli ko kardiya behaal; Dilli ki galliyan hain badhaal, jail mein hoga Kejriwal." The statement suggests turbulent times for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

