BJP planning show of strength in Delhi with allies: JP Nadda on Oppn meet in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
With 26 Opposition parties holding a meeting in Bengaluru to strategise for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is also gearing up for a show of strength of party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with a meeting in Delhi on July 17.
