BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Injured in Car Fall, Lathi Charge by Security Personnel Follows

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
In a turn of events in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, BJP president Sukanta Majumdar sustained injuries after falling from his car. Subsequently, a lathi charge by security personnel ensued. The injured leader has been promptly taken to Basirhat multi-facility hospital for medical attention. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation in West Bengal.

