BJP Rajya Sabha Tally Crosses 100 For First Time Since 2022

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a big political boost from the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. Before the upcoming Vice Presidential election on September 9, the BJP has again crossed the 100 mark in the Rajya Sabha, which is considered very important politically for the party.