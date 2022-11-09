NewsVideos

BJP to hold protest against DMK govt amid rising inflation in Tamil Nadu

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Attacking the DMK govt over rising inflation in Tamil Nadu, State BJP President K Annamalai on November 08 in Madurai said that the BJP will hold a protest in 1,200 locations in the state expressing anger over the matter. “BJP TN is conducting massive protests expressing people's anger across the state in 1,200 locations. After DMK came to power, we only got property tax rise, current bill rise, milk price rise and this time they raised it by Rs 12. People are forced to pay for their inefficiency,”

Desh Superfast: Earthquake tremors from Delhi-NCR to UP
Himachal Pradesh elections: A huge loss to Himachal due to the tradition of change of government: PM Modi
