BJP to not field candidate against Rutuja Latke in Andheri East Assembly By-poll

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra), October 17 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on October 17 announced that the party will not contest Mumbai's Andheri East Assembly By-election and their candidate Murji Patel will withdraw the nomination. “We were sure of our victory but BJP has been doing this in the state for a long time. This is an example for people that although we were winning, we've taken back our nomination. This is a good decision by Devendra Fadnavis,” he said. Earlier on October 16, Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray had requested Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to field a BJP candidate against Rutuja Latke in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly By-poll in respect to the late MLA Ramesh Latke.