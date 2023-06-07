videoDetails

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest

| Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Speaking on wrestlers’ protest, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on June 06 demanded that a case should be filed against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Wrestlers had been protesting since the beginning of this year to demand the arrest of the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment. “Wrestlers talked with the government. They will give a call for a big protest. They will tell the place where and when the meeting will be held. They did not give up the protest, they went on duty. Protest will be going on. Our demand is that a case should be filed against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and he should be arrested,” said BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.