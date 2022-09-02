Blast in a mosque in Afghanistan kills 18 people, top cleric killed

A huge bomb blast Friday at one of the biggest mosques in western Afghanistan killed at least 18 people, including an influential imam who earlier this year called for those who commit "the smallest act" against the government to be beheaded.

