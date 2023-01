videoDetails

Blast outside Peshawar mosque leaves several injured; Imran Khan expresses sorrow

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Several injured in blast outside Peshawar mosque; Imran Khan expresses grief. At least 28 people were killed and 95 others, mostly policemen injured after a powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque during afternoon prayers on Monday in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar. Blast outside Peshawar mosque leaves several injured; Imran Khan expresses sorrow