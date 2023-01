videoDetails

Blinken arrives in Egypt as Israeli-Palestinian tensions soar | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

As violence erupts amid conflict between Israel nd Palestine ,US is taking a lead on Middle East diplomacy. US Secretary of States Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on 29th Jan at the start of a Middle East trip. Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank this weekend to notch down Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Blinken arrives in Egypt as Israeli-Palestinian tensions soar | Zee News English