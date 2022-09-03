NewsVideos

BMC provides artificial ponds for Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai

Artificial ponds have been made by BMC for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Ramakant Biradar, Assistant Municipal said, “A total of 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites have been made available. Lifeguards have also been deployed. All necessary arrangements have been made,” he said.

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
