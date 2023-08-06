trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645469
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bollywood Diva Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes A Baby Boy, Shares His First Picture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Good News! Actor Ileana D’Cruz has been blessed with a baby boy. Ileana took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with her fans and followers. She introduced her first child by sharing cute pictures. Revealing the name, Ileana’s baby boy is named 'Koa Pheonix Dolan'.

All Videos

Indian Army J&K Search Operation: Army's search operation against terrorists
play icon3:7
Indian Army J&K Search Operation: Army's search operation against terrorists
Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action: Biggest revelation on Nuh violence, conspiracy hatched 10 days ago
play icon9:57
Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action: Biggest revelation on Nuh violence, conspiracy hatched 10 days ago
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Mahadev was seen opening the dome-basement door, people folded hands on seeing it!
play icon7:29
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Mahadev was seen opening the dome-basement door, people folded hands on seeing it!
Amroha Breaking: BSP MP and BJP MLC clash in Amroha over chanting of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
play icon1:24
Amroha Breaking: BSP MP and BJP MLC clash in Amroha over chanting of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Pakistan Train Accident: Big accident in Nawabshah of Pakistan, 7-8 bogies of train derailed
play icon1:30
Pakistan Train Accident: Big accident in Nawabshah of Pakistan, 7-8 bogies of train derailed

Trending Videos

Indian Army J&K Search Operation: Army's search operation against terrorists
play icon3:7
Indian Army J&K Search Operation: Army's search operation against terrorists
Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action: Biggest revelation on Nuh violence, conspiracy hatched 10 days ago
play icon9:57
Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action: Biggest revelation on Nuh violence, conspiracy hatched 10 days ago
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Mahadev was seen opening the dome-basement door, people folded hands on seeing it!
play icon7:29
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Mahadev was seen opening the dome-basement door, people folded hands on seeing it!
Amroha Breaking: BSP MP and BJP MLC clash in Amroha over chanting of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
play icon1:24
Amroha Breaking: BSP MP and BJP MLC clash in Amroha over chanting of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Pakistan Train Accident: Big accident in Nawabshah of Pakistan, 7-8 bogies of train derailed
play icon1:30
Pakistan Train Accident: Big accident in Nawabshah of Pakistan, 7-8 bogies of train derailed