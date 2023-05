videoDetails

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Papped Outside T-Series Office In Mumbai | Zee News English

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Following the success of his film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan has become one of the industry's most bankable stars. The actor's upcoming film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," which stars Kiara Advani and is set to come out on June 29. Kartik was recently photographed leaving the Mumbai T-Series headquarters.