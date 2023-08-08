trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646207
“Bones of Jawaharlal Nehru must have been frozen,” Manoj Jha takes jibe at HM Shah’s remarks

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
During a debate on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, RJD leader Manoj Jha took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah over a statement on Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Manoj Jha said that for a moment, he felt that the bones of Jawaharlal Nehru must have been frozen in the Shanti Van. The controversial Delhi Services Bill was introduced on August 09 in Rajya Sabha for discussion and vote.

