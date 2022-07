Boris Johnson resigns after a string of resignations | Zee English News

Boris Johnson resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

