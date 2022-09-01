NewsVideos

Both Muslims and Hindus offer prayers to Ganesha idol made from 60 thousand marbles in Odisha

The Ganesha idol of Tulsichura was made of 60 thousand marbles. Ganesha made of marble has been the main feature of this year’s celebrations. Muslim and Hindu friends and their families have been performing Ganesha puja for the last 16 years in Tulashichaura of Baripada Municipality under Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. The puja was organised by constructing a huge pandal and installing an idol of Lord Ganesha using 60,000 marble on August 31.

Sep 01, 2022
