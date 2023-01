videoDetails

Boy aged 6 detained for shooting a teacher in U.S. classroom

| Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

A six-year-old boy opened fire in an elementary school classroom in the eastern US state of Virginia on Friday, seriously injuring a teacher, police said. No students were hurt in the incident at Richneck Elementary School. Boy aged 6 detained for shooting a teacher in U.S. classroom