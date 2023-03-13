videoDetails

BrahMos Aerospace set to boost over USD 2.5 billion cruise missiles order from Indian Navy

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

In a major success for the indigenous industry, the Indian Navy is going to place orders for acquiring more than 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which would be equipped on all the frontline warships of the maritime force. The Indo-Russian joint venture company has recently carried out test firings of the missile with a high level of indigenous content and is also going to equip the missile with an indigenous seeker too. “The Indian Navy proposal to acquire more than 200 of these BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles is at an advanced stage and is expected to be cleared by the Defence Ministry soon,” senior defence officials told ANI. The acquisition will also help the Indian Navy to stock the missiles in its arsenal which are deployed on warships as well as part of the mobile coastal missile batteries of the force.