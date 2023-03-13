NewsVideos
videoDetails

BrahMos Aerospace set to boost over USD 2.5 billion cruise missiles order from Indian Navy

|Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
In a major success for the indigenous industry, the Indian Navy is going to place orders for acquiring more than 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which would be equipped on all the frontline warships of the maritime force. The Indo-Russian joint venture company has recently carried out test firings of the missile with a high level of indigenous content and is also going to equip the missile with an indigenous seeker too. “The Indian Navy proposal to acquire more than 200 of these BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles is at an advanced stage and is expected to be cleared by the Defence Ministry soon,” senior defence officials told ANI. The acquisition will also help the Indian Navy to stock the missiles in its arsenal which are deployed on warships as well as part of the mobile coastal missile batteries of the force.

All Videos

Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport
1:3
Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
4:57
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
3:50
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
14:58
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt
4:54
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt

Trending Videos

1:3
Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport
4:57
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase
3:50
Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources
14:58
Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award
4:54
Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt
BrahMos Aerospace,