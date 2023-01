videoDetails

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

The Brazilian coastal city of Santo started bidding goodbye to its hero on January 2 with a 24-hour wake Mourners lined up to see Pele's body in an open casket in the center of the pitch at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos Football Club. Pele died at 82 after battling colon cancer.