Breaking: Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh detained by Punjab Police in Nakodar after hot pursuit

| Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been detained near Jalandhar's Nakodar. Six associates from Amritpal Singh’s team were earlier arrested during the hot pursuit. Reportedly, he was on his way to Bathinda when the police tried to intercept him.