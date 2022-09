BREAKING: Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a car accident

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident today after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar.

Sep 04, 2022

