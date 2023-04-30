NewsVideos
Brijbhushan Sharan Singh claims girls who made allegations belong to Congress leader Deepender Hooda’s academy

|Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj and Wrestling Federation of India Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on April 30 claimed the girls who made allegations of sexual harassment against him belong to Congress MP Deepender Hooda's wrestling academy. “See, 90 per cent of wrestlers and their parents from Haryana believe in the Wrestling Federation of India. The girls who are making allegations are associated with one ‘Akhada’. Yesterday, Bajrang Punia raised the question, of how I get to know they belong to one ‘Akhada’. Not only me but the whole world knows girls are associated with ‘Mahadev Wrestling Academy’ whose custodian is Deepender Hooda,” said Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

