“Broken by its military…” MQM founder Altaf Hussain lambasts Pakistan Military

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Honest generals, officers and soldiers of the Pakistan military have joined the Altaf Hussain. On June 13, Leader of the Muttahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain said that revolution is the only way forward to resolve issues and crises of Pakistan. Furthermore, he added that the people are suffering from poverty, inflation and economic depression because corrupt military generals have established their empires and they legislate rules, laws and policies to protect their vested interests.

