Bronze Medallist Divya Kakran lashes out on Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter

Wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, tweeted that despite practicing and living in Delhi for the past 20 years, she had never been awarded any money by the state government, nor has she received any help till date

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:52 AM IST

