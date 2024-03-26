Advertisement
BRS Leader K Kavitha's Statement: "This is Not a Money Laundering Case but a Political Laundering Case"

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
BRS leader K Kavitha was brought to the Rouse Avenue court as her ED custody ended in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case. Denying the allegations, she declared it as a "political laundering" case, calling it fabricated and false. Kavitha expressed confidence in being cleared of all charges.

