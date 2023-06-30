NewsVideos
videoDetails

BRS party, KCR should respect Constitution: Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Telangana Fin Min’s remark on Guv

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Speaking on Telangana Finance Harish Rao's remarks on Telangana Governor acting as a BJP's Spokesperson, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on June 29 said that a woman Governor is being insulted and troubled, this is disrespecting the Constitution, hence, BRS party, KCR and his family should respect the Constitution.

