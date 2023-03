videoDetails

BSF Jawans in Jammu celebrate Holi with locals at International Border | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

BSF Jawans in Jammu celebrate Holi with locals at International Border | Zee News English Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans celebrated Holi on March 07 at the International Border in Jammu. Far away from their families, they celebrated Holi with the locals by applying colours on fellow soldiers and distributing sweets to the locals.