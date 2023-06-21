NewsVideos
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
BSP Chief Mayawati held a party meeting in Lucknow on June 21 to take stock of the political developments of the party and also to create a blueprint for the upcoming general elections. Party members belonging to all levels joined the meeting.

