Budget 202: Big boost to the middle class

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the general budget on Saturday. The Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 was presented on February 1. From the general public to the corporate world, everyone was waiting for this budget. Along with inflation and tax, many announcements have also been made by the government for the middle class. This year's budget is also paperless like the last three years, that is, the Finance Minister has reached Parliament by wrapping the briefcase in a red cloth. The biggest announcement was about the new tax slab which has been increased to 12 lakhs. Announcing this, Sitharaman said that now there is no need to pay any tax on an annual income of 12 lakhs. This change has been made under the new tax system.