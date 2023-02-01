हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman reached parliament to present the Budget
|
Updated:
Feb 01, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Finance Minister has reached the parliament to present the Budget 2023.
×
All Videos
7:14
After 8 years big gift to middle class
12:31
This is the budget of Amritkal says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala
10:37
What is the reason behind the huge fall in the stock market after the budget?
4:34
5 big announcements of the government regarding Income Tax
1:35
The budget will prove to be welfare for the country says JP Nadda On Union Budget 2023
Trending Videos
7:14
After 8 years big gift to middle class
12:31
This is the budget of Amritkal says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala
10:37
What is the reason behind the huge fall in the stock market after the budget?
4:34
5 big announcements of the government regarding Income Tax
1:35
The budget will prove to be welfare for the country says JP Nadda On Union Budget 2023