Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman reached parliament to present the Budget

|Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Finance Minister has reached the parliament to present the Budget 2023.

All Videos

After 8 years big gift to middle class
7:14
After 8 years big gift to middle class
This is the budget of Amritkal says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala
12:31
 This is the budget of Amritkal says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala
What is the reason behind the huge fall in the stock market after the budget?
10:37
What is the reason behind the huge fall in the stock market after the budget?
5 big announcements of the government regarding Income Tax
4:34
5 big announcements of the government regarding Income Tax
The budget will prove to be welfare for the country says JP Nadda On Union Budget 2023
1:35
The budget will prove to be welfare for the country says JP Nadda On Union Budget 2023

