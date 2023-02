videoDetails

Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman revamps credit guarantee scheme with Rs 9,000 crore in corpus for MSMEs

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

FM Sitharaman revamps credit guarantee scheme with Rs 9,000 crore in corpus for MSMEs. In an attempt to give a boost to enterprises, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for MSMEs with an outlay of Rs 9,000 crore will be launched from April 1.