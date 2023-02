videoDetails

Budget 2023: New modest savings program for women, the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

In the Union Budget for 2023–2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a brand-new savings program called the "Mahila Samman Saving Certificate" for women and girls. Budget 2023: New modest savings program for women, the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate