Budget 2025: Tax slabs decoded!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 01, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Union Budget 2025 Update: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the general budget. The Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 was presented on February 1. From the general public to the corporate world, everyone was waiting for this budget. Along with inflation and tax, many announcements have also been made by the government for the middle class. This year's budget is also paperless like the last three years, that is, the Finance Minister has reached Parliament by wrapping the briefcase in a red cloth. The biggest announcement was about the new tax slab which has been increased to 12 lakhs.

