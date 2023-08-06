trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645314
Bulldozer action continues! Building in Nuh from where stones were pelted, demolished

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The District Administration of Nuh, Haryana on August 06 carried out a demolition drive in Nuh. Nuh’s Sahara Family Restaurant was razed under the demolition drive which was carried out under heightened security. This demolition drive came after clashes were reported in Nuh on July 31. Clashes broke out between two groups in Nuh after a procession passing through the district came under attack.

PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack
PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack
Four years of abrogation of Article 370: How tunnel network aims to transform J&K’s connectivity
Four years of abrogation of Article 370: How tunnel network aims to transform J&K’s connectivity
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

