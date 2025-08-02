Advertisement
Bulldozer action near Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
The administration has started its action to remove illegal constructions made near Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Before starting this action, the administration had identified about 300 illegal constructions. This action of the administration is being taken near Taragarh hills. According to the police, this action is being taken against those illegal constructions which have been made on the land of the forest department. The administration has currently barricaded the entire area. A large number of police forces have also been deployed on the spot to deal with any situation.

