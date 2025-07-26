Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2937201https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/bulldozer-action-on-illegal-construction-in-lucknow-2937201.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bulldozer action on illegal construction in Lucknow!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bulldozer action on illegal plotting in Lucknow. 3 illegal plottings demolished. Illegal plotting demolished in 26 bigha land. LDA's action created a stir

All Videos

Big conspiracy failed in Muzaffarnagar: 10 arrested
Play Icon07:03
Big conspiracy failed in Muzaffarnagar: 10 arrested
Muslim man gets death threats for carrying Kanwar
Play Icon05:16
Muslim man gets death threats for carrying Kanwar
PM Modi to attend Maldives' Independence Day celebrations
Play Icon03:10
PM Modi to attend Maldives' Independence Day celebrations
Fake Rupee smuggling racket busted in Delhi!
Play Icon03:13
Fake Rupee smuggling racket busted in Delhi!
Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajnath Pays Tribute to martyrs
Play Icon06:58
Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajnath Pays Tribute to martyrs

Trending Videos

Big conspiracy failed in Muzaffarnagar: 10 arrested
play icon7:3
Big conspiracy failed in Muzaffarnagar: 10 arrested
Muslim man gets death threats for carrying Kanwar
play icon5:16
Muslim man gets death threats for carrying Kanwar
PM Modi to attend Maldives' Independence Day celebrations
play icon3:10
PM Modi to attend Maldives' Independence Day celebrations
Fake Rupee smuggling racket busted in Delhi!
play icon3:13
Fake Rupee smuggling racket busted in Delhi!
Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajnath Pays Tribute to martyrs
play icon6:58
Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajnath Pays Tribute to martyrs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK