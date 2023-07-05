trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631107
“Bulldozer Will Act According To Law” Narottam Mishra On The Sidhi Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on July 05 while speaking over the Sidhi incident assured of action against the involved person. He said the involved person was arrested last night and as per instructions from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, National Security Act has been invoked.
