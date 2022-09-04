By 2047, India's economy will rank second in the world, according to the Commerce Secretary

On September 3, Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam predicted that India would rank among the top four economies in the world in a few years and surpass the United States as the second-largest economy by the year 2047.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

