NewsVideos

By 2047, India's economy will rank second in the world, according to the Commerce Secretary

On September 3, Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam predicted that India would rank among the top four economies in the world in a few years and surpass the United States as the second-largest economy by the year 2047.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
On September 3, Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam predicted that India would rank among the top four economies in the world in a few years and surpass the United States as the second-largest economy by the year 2047.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
19:51
Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh

Trending Videos

19:51
Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh