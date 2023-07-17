trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636688
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Calling It ‘Mahagathbandhan’ But Actually There Is No ‘Bandhan’ In This" Basavaraj Bommai On Opposition Meeting

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Speaking on Opposition meeting, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said that there is no ‘Bandhan’ in ‘Mahagathbandhan’. He also called Opposition parties zero.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
play icon1:6
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
Seema Haider taken into custody
play icon4:17
Seema Haider taken into custody
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
play icon0:58
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
play icon1:34
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
play icon1:1
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
play icon1:6
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
Seema Haider taken into custody
play icon4:17
Seema Haider taken into custody
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
play icon0:58
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
play icon1:34
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
play icon1:1
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC