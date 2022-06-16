Can Plastic-munching ‘superworms’ be a scalable solution to recycling global waste

One cut down meat consumption and buy local ingredients, which are environmentally friendly food choices, but according to a new Australian study, certain types of superworms can adopt an eco-diet too - but not in the way one can think

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 03:16 AM IST

One cut down meat consumption and buy local ingredients, which are environmentally friendly food choices, but according to a new Australian study, certain types of superworms can adopt an eco-diet too - but not in the way one can think