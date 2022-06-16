NewsVideos

Can Plastic-munching ‘superworms’ be a scalable solution to recycling global waste

One cut down meat consumption and buy local ingredients, which are environmentally friendly food choices, but according to a new Australian study, certain types of superworms can adopt an eco-diet too - but not in the way one can think

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 03:16 AM IST
One cut down meat consumption and buy local ingredients, which are environmentally friendly food choices, but according to a new Australian study, certain types of superworms can adopt an eco-diet too - but not in the way one can think

All Videos

Olympian Neeraj Chopra breaks his own record with 89.30 metre Javelin Throw
Olympian Neeraj Chopra breaks his own record with 89.30 metre Javelin Throw
India outplays Hong Kong 4-0, and captain Sunil Chhetri crosses milestones in AFC Asian Cup
India outplays Hong Kong 4-0, and captain Sunil Chhetri crosses milestones in AFC Asian Cup
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
16:14
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
6:0
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
7:21
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?

Trending Videos

Olympian Neeraj Chopra breaks his own record with 89.30 metre Javelin Throw
India outplays Hong Kong 4-0, and captain Sunil Chhetri crosses milestones in AFC Asian Cup
16:14
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
6:0
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
7:21
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?