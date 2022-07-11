Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health

Vitamin D helps our bodies to absorb and retain minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which is crucial for bones. However excess dosage of its supplement can lead to fragile bone and other health-related issues.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

