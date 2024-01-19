trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711405
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cancel Your Maldives Trip ASAP, Get a Free Tasty Meal Of 'Chole Bhature'

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Mr. Bhatura, a restaurant, proudly declares, "Stand tall with the taste of patriotism! Mr. Bhatura stands with the spirit of unity." In a generous gesture, the restaurant extends a warm welcome to those who have chosen Lakshadweep over Maldives. If you've booked your trip to Lakshadweep islands and/or canceled your trip to the Maldives, indulge in a free plate of their delectable Chhola Bhaturas by simply showing your tickets along with confirmation emails or messages. Enjoy a culinary treat as a token of appreciation for your decision.

All Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art BIETC Campus in Bengaluru
Play Icon4:27
PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art BIETC Campus in Bengaluru
Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
Play Icon1:30
Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
Play Icon0:53
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon0:57
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
Play Icon14:42
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE

Trending Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art BIETC Campus in Bengaluru
play icon4:27
PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art BIETC Campus in Bengaluru
Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
play icon1:30
Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
play icon0:53
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
play icon0:57
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
play icon14:42
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE